Arby’s, McDonald’s are competing with fish sandwiches ahead of Lent

A new Arby’s ad campaign is trolling McDonald’s signature fish sandwich ahead of lent.

Historically, Catholics and some other Christians give up meat from the land during the Fridays leading up to Easter.

The competition over such diners seems to have sparked a fast-food fish war.

Arby’s released its first ads Sunday but has already been targeting consumers on social media, offering a try of its news sandwiches.

But this is not the chain’s first fast-food fight.

Last year, Arby’s and McDonald’s engaged in a chicken sandwich war.