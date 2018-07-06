When you see the new Dodge Durango R/T cruising down the highway, you'll think you've seen that face before. It now looks a lot like Dodge's popular Charger sedan.

In Dodge speak, R/T means V8 power. The R/T also comes standard with a special hood. The louvers are functional and not only look good but help the big Hemi stay cool.

Displacing 5.7 liters with 360 horsepower, acceleration is excellent - but it sure drinks the fuel. I averaged about 16 miles per gallon.

At least you'll be comfortable watching the gas gauge go down. There's lots of room in every dimension. An optional $2,500 technology group includes electronic driving aids. The automatic is an eight-speed.

Roomy row two has optional captain's chairs for an extra $1,000. The optional Blu-Ray video system has many inputs and power points.

Access to an adult-sized row three is good. Even with row three in use, there is still usable cargo space, and folding row three seat backs is easy.

The Durango drives much smaller than it is, with good road feel and a quiet ride.

So for the 2018 Dodge Durango R/T, I say thumbs up to the roomy interior, quiet comfort and great styling; thumbs down to poor gas mileage.

The as-tested sticker price is $54,365.