2018 Toyota Camry XLE Video

Looking more like big brother Avalon, the redesigned Toyota Camry is improved in many ways. There are little aero tweaks all over it, like the side mirrors and tail, to reduce wind noise and drag. It's more functional than stylish.

Our mid-equipped XLE has a 203 horsepower four-cylinder. A V6 and hybrid are available.

Inside, materials have been upgraded and there's a hint of luxury. Even on a long trip, seat comfort was especially good.

Automatic emergency braking, radar cruise, and lane departure assist are standard on all trims. The automatic is an 8-speed.

Here's something you're seeing more and more of in all cars, not just Toyotas. Even though this is a $35,000 car, it does not have navigation. With your smartphone, you simply merge navigation from your phone into the dash and it works just fine.

Row two is roomy and comfortable. Cargo space is generous, too. The trunk is deep and long.

A redesigned rear suspension means the new Camry handles better than before and produces less road noise.

So, for the 2018 Toyota Camry XLE, I say thumbs up to an improved interior, quieter cabin, and roomy comfort; thumbs down to boring exterior styling.

I averaged about 32 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $34,388.