2018 Volkswagen Golf R

At first glance, you may think it’s just another VW Golf, but look closely and you’ll see this is a special car. Start with the 19-inch wheels and performance tires, then notice the massive brakes and quad exhaust pipes in back.

Badging for the all-wheel-drive Golf R is very subtle, but performance is not – with a 0-60 time under four-and-a-half seconds.

The cockpit is designed for spirited driving. Comfortable, deep leather buckets keep you in place during hard cornering. A six-speed manual shift is standard. A dual-clutch automatic is available.

Choose the adaptive chassis model and there are five drive modes including race.

The four-door hatchback configuration means lots of room for passengers in row two and lots of room for cargo. There’s a handy pass-through, too.

Generating an impressive 292 horsepower from only 2.0 liters, the intercooled turbo four still has good gas mileage. I averaged about 24 miles per gallon.

Acceleration and traction are outstanding. While the suspension is firm, the ride is not rough.

So for the 2018 VW Golf R, I say thumbs up to the impressive power, impressive handling, and hatchback practicality; thumbs down to the high price. The as-tested sticker is $40,635.