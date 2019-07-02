2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew PowerStroke

When Ford introduced a diesel option in its light-duty F-150 last year, there was immediate interest from people who tow boats and trailers.

While the Powerstroke diesel is a $4,000 option, low RPM torque makes it a gem, towing up to 11,400 pounds, as equipped. Too bad you can only get the diesel on more expensive trim levels, like our review truck’s Lariat package.

The 3.0-liter, V6 turbo-diesel with 250 horsepower is fuel efficient, too. I averaged about 25 miles per gallon.

Even though it’s not the top trim, the Lariat includes plenty of luxury like seats that are both heated and cooled. A 10-speed automatic helps with fuel economy.

The towing package includes a pro-trailer back-up assist that automatically lines up the hitch.

Power side mirrors that telescope and fold and 360-degree cameras are included in the $1,200 tech package.

Our review truck is the Supercrew version with a spacious row two. Back seats are heated, too, and creating extra cargo space takes but a second.

The $350 folding tailgate step makes it easy to check on your load.

It’s a little noisier than a gasoline-engined truck but still quiet enough to drive every day.

So, for the 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Supercrew Diesel, I say thumbs up to great power, good fuel economy, and roomy comfort, thumbs down to the high price. The sticker price is $68,100.