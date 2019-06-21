2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt

The Ford Mustang is an iconic car among enthusiasts. A Mustang tied to an iconic movie is even better.

Paying homage to the 1968 Steve McQueen movie “Bullitt”, this Mustang is a real treat. The color is Highland Green, just like the movie car, and the plain grill up front just looks nasty.

I could do with fewer Bullitt logos scattered around the car, but I enjoyed every one of the 480 horses under the hood, 20 more than a Mustang GT. A massive air intake helps generate that kind of power from a 5.0-liter V8. Big brakes and grippy tires help keep it all under control.

Inside is pretty much basic Mustang GT, and that’s good. The driving position is excellent. There are six different drive modes, and a six-speed manual is the only transmission offered. I love the retro shift ball.

Excellent bucket seats are heated and cooled. Back seats are pretty much useless, but who cares in a sports car like this?

The trunk has very usable space, even with a great sounding sub-woofer tucked to the side.

Driving the Bullitt is just a blast. Our review car has optional magnetic ride control for excellent handling while not sacrificing comfort on rougher roads. You’ll always take the long way home in this car.

So for the 2019 Mustang Bullitt, I say thumbs up to excellent performance, great styling, and great fun; thumbs down to poor gas mileage. I averaged about 17 miles per gallon.

The pre-production car had no sticker, but the price will be around $48,000.