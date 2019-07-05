Almost 30 years ago, the Honda Passport debuted as a rebadged Isuzu Rodeo, but the new Passport is all Honda.

Based on the larger Pilot, the Passport has shorter overhangs, sits higher, and has only two rows of seating instead of three. Front-wheel drive is standard. The top trim Elite model has all-wheel-drive.

The interior is very similar to the Pilot: a simple, logical layout. You can configure the main gauge cluster to your liking, including an unusual torque vectoring monitor on all-wheel-drive versions. My only complaint is the confusing radar cruise that doesn’t work at lower speeds. Push buttons control the nine-speed automatic.

No row three means lots of room in row two while passengers enjoy all sorts of charging ports. There’s also lots of cargo space with no row three in the way. Folding row two is push-button easy. There’s generous space underfloor, too.

A 3.5-liter V6 with 280 horsepower is the only engine available. Acceleration is good, and the Passport can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

So, for the 2019 Honda Passport Elite, I say thumbs up to roominess, comfort and utility; thumbs down to awkward radar cruise control.

I averaged about 21 miles per gallon. The pre-production car had no sticker price, but it would be about $44,675.