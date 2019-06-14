Jaguar says its first all-electric vehicle is an SUV, but the I-Pace is really a great looking hatchback wagon. From every angle, it looks like nothing else on the road.

Our review car, the top-of-the-line HSE, has standard all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension to lower the car for less air drag or raise it for light-duty off-roading. It’s a slippery shape with wind-cheating retractable door handles.

Inside is typical Jaguar luxury with lots of leather, wood, and aluminum. EPA rates the I-Pace at 234 miles on a full charge, but you’d need a very light foot to hit that number.

While the seats are excellent, the electronic interface is clunky and slow. Nothing seems intuitive.

An unusual feature is the large glass roof insert. It doesn’t open and while tinted has no shade.

Cargo space is good for such a small car. With the battery pack down low, seat backs fold normally to extend the cargo hold.

The first thing you notice driving the I-Pace is just how quick it is; 394 horsepower and the instant torque from those electric motors really make it go.

So, for the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace EV400 HSE, I say thumbs up to excellent power, great styling, and all-wheel drive; thumbs down to the clunky electronics and high price. The as-reviewed sticker price is $86,771.