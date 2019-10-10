It’s been quite a few years since any major changes, but the Lexus GS 350 has a lot of what its buyers want: comfort and luxury without being too large to drive around town.

This one is spiced up a bit with the F Sport package that includes mostly appearance items. It also has optional all-wheel drive. With 311 horsepower from the smooth 3.5 liter V6, it won’t win many drag races, but it’s no slouch either.

Overall, it’s a great looking and comfortable interior, but some old frustrations remain. Most controls are well laid out and easy to use while driving. The eight-speed automatic is smooth. Too bad the same old imprecise mouse-like controller remains. There’s also no smartphone interface.

There are lots of cars now with ventilated seats, and this Lexus has them, too, but they’ve taken it a step further. With the automatic button on hot days, the ventilation will turn on itself.

There’s plenty of room in row two, even with tall folks up front. Under the power lid, there’s lots of cargo space, but row two seatbacks do not fold. There is a small pass-through door.

Both power and handling are good while still being a quiet and comfortable cruiser.

So, for the 2019 Lexus GS 350 F Sport, I say thumbs up to the roomy interior, quiet comfort, and smooth V6 engine. Thumbs go down to the mouse-like controller and no smartphone interface.

I averaged about 22 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $59,910.