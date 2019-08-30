2019 Lexus UX 250h F Sport is luxurious, fuel efficient

The Lexus UX 250h looks small because it is small, with a wheelbase just a touch over 103 inches. Our review UX has all-wheel drive because it’s the hybrid version. Non-hybrid versions are front-drive.

This one also has the optional F Sport package with special wheels, sportier trim and a firmer suspension. Choosing F Sport also gives the UX a better interior, the highlight being very comfortable front seats with excellent support.

Even base UX’s come with safety tech including auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise, and lane-keeping assist. The automatic is a CVT. The Lexus touchpad interface is still awkward. A row of flush-mounted knobs makes it a little better now.

The UX has seat belts for five but only two adults will be comfortable in the tight row two.

One of the most unusual features on this car is the taillights. They sit out wide and have fins on top; you can almost see them from the front.”

Cargo space is just as small as you’d imagine. Some underfloor cubbies help.

Between the gasoline four-cylinder engine and electric motors, this hybrid has 181 horsepower, 12 more than the gas-only version. The electric motors provide punchy acceleration, and handling is quite good — great for zipping around a city.

So, for the 2019 Lexus UX 250h F Sport, I say thumbs up to outstanding gas mileage, nice handling and comfortable front seats; thumbs down to the tight row two and small cargo space.

I averaged about 38 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $40,910.