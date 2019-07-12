Since the first one in 1996, Toyota’s RAV4 has been a hit with small families and anyone needing cargo space but not three rows of seating. Now in its fifth generation, the look is more rugged.

Our review RAV4 is the top-equipped Limited, one of five trim levels, with optional all-wheel-drive.

The new interior is better in almost every way, with the Limited having upgraded materials. All models, including base, come with standard automatic emergency braking and Apple CarPlay capability. The automatic is an eight-speed.

Creative use of cameras includes a rotating 360-degree view and a rear-view mirror that can be flipped to a camera view when large cargo blocks the rear window.

Row two is plenty roomy, and you’ll find plenty of room for cargo, too.

Only one engine is offered, a 2.5-liter four with 203 horsepower, but there’s a hybrid. Gas mileage is better than the old RAV4.

Driving is where the new RAV4 is disappointing. I know it’s not a sports car, but there are crossovers of similar size with much better handling.

So, for the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited all-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to excellent cargo space, a roomy interior, and comfortable seats; thumbs down to sloppy handling.

I averaged about 30 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is just over $39,000.