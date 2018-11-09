2019 Toyota Tundra Limited Double Cab

If you think the 2019 Toyota Tundra looks the same as last year, it does. Changes are things you can't see, like standard automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise, and auto high beams.

Our review truck is the Limited Double Cab with 4-wheel drive and the TRD off-road package. That means special wheels, heavy-duty shocks and springs, bedside graphics, LED headlights and more.

Tundra interiors have always been roomy, and the Limited edition includes excellent leather seats. Much of the interior, however, is getting dated. There's no Apple Car Play or Android Auto available, and the automatic is only a six-speed.

The double cab has plenty of room in row two, and cargo space is easy to create by folding the seat bottoms.

Base Tundras get a 4.6-liter V8. Our review truck has the larger 5.7 liter with 381 horsepower. Properly equipped, it can tow up to 10,500 pounds.

Gas mileage, though, is awful. I averaged about 14 miles per gallon.

The Tundra is easy to drive for such a huge truck, but some of the competition has the edge in smoothness.

So, for the 2019 Toyota Tundra Limited 4WD Double Cab TRD, I say thumbs up to the extra-roomy interior, powerful V8, and good handling; thumbs down to poor gas mileage.

The as-tested sticker is $46,610