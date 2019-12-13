2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition Cabriolet

Other than a few retro trim touches and special colors, the Beetle Final Edition is pretty much the same as last year’s bug.

Our review Beetle is the drop-top Cabriolet. A coupe is also available. The nicely tailored top is quiet and weather tight, dropping in only about six seconds. Two-tone leather is available in the SEL version, and the front seats are really comfortable.

Blindspot detection and rear cross-traffic alert are now standard. The only transmission is a six-speed automatic. SELs also get excellent sound by Fender. The video touchscreen is small but works well.

Last year’s engine also carries over: a two-liter turbo four with 174 horsepower. Performance is rather sluggish.

The nice thing about convertibles these days is if you get caught in a shower, you don’t have to stop to put ip the top. In this Volkswagen, all you have to do is slow down, hit the button, and you put that top right up.

So, for the 2019 VW Beetle Final Edition Cabriolet, I say thumbs up to classic Beetle styling, comfortable seats, and a great convertible top. Thumbs go down to the sluggish performance.

I averaged about 29 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is just under $30,000.