2019 Volvo S60 T6 AWD R-Design

Like a smaller version of the award-winning full-size S90, the new Volvo S60 is a nice blend of performance and luxury. Our review car is the T6 model with optional all-wheel-drive and the $6,000 R-Design package that includes blacked-out trim and many other features.

Lots of the cool R-Design stuff is inside, too. The front seats not only look great, but they also adjust 10 ways. I’d like a pair of these in my living room. Overall fit and finish are very good, with the dash dominated by a huge verticle touchscreen. The automatic is a smooth-shifting 8-speed.

It’s too bad so many functions are buried in the touchscreen. It can be frustrating to use. Excellent Bowers and Wilkins sound is a $3,200 option.

I’ve always liked this feature on Volvos: those headrests in the back? If no one’s sitting there and you want them out of the way, just hit the button and the headrest folds.

When people are using row two, they’ll find plenty of room, and there’s plenty of room for their luggage, too.

A four-cylinder engine with supercharging and turbocharging is hidden under all that plastic, and 316 horsepower from only two liters is impressive. Acceleration and handling are both good, even when driving in comfort mode.

So, for the 2019 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design, I say thumbs up to nice styling, excellent power and great seats; thumbs down to the awkward center touchscreen.

I averaged about 24 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $55,490.