The Acura MDX has been a hot-selling luxury SUV for years. The 2020 edition will turn heads.

It’s hard to make something this large look sporty, but Acura has done it with the A-Spec version of the MDX.

A-Spec is mainly an appearance package and it really does dress up this three-row SUV. You can’t miss those huge exhaust tips, looking like rear-facing cannons. A-Spec includes the super-handling all-wheel-drive system, shifting power front-to-back and even side-to-side depending on conditions.

All the luxury boxes are checked off here: nice two-tone leather seats with lots of adjustment and a terrific sound system. The nine-speed automatic is controlled with push buttons. My only complaint is the dual-screen interface. It’s confusing to have nav functions controlled on the upper screen by way of a knob while other functions are on a lower touchscreen.

There’s lots of room for your stuff, and row two dimensions are very good. The optional tech package includes an HDMI input and AC power outlet. Cargo space is excellent. While row three seats are not power, they’re very easy to deploy.

The smooth 3.5 liter V6 with 290 horsepower soldiers on. A hybrid is available. For a large SUV, handling is quite good. I averaged about 21 miles per gallon.

So, for the 2020 Acura MDX A-Spec with all-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to the styling, roomy interior, and poor weather traction. Thumbs go down to the confusing dual-screen interface.

The as-reviewed sticker is just over $56,000.