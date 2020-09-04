2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss

It just so happens the best looking version of the Chevy Silverado is the one with off-road chops too.

The Silverado Trail Boss gets a blacked-out grille, bumpers, and special black wheels with Goodyear off-road rubber.

The business end of the Trail Boss package can be seen underneath with skid plates to protect the drivetrain from rocks and special rancho shocks to handle the rough stuff. It still retains useful touches like steps, cut into the rear bumper to access the bed.

If you’re looking for a flashy dressed-up truck interior, you won’t find it here. It has a simple functional design that all works pretty well. The 10-speed automatic transmission is controlled by a column shifter that frees up space on the center console.

The video display is smaller than some competitors but it’s easy to use.

Choosing the crew cab version like this provides lots of room for people and for cargo when seats are folded.

The review Trail Boss has a 5.3 liter V-8 with 355 horsepower, although a V-6 and a larger V-8 are available.

It’s impressive a truck that can go off road and tow 9,500 pounds is still so nimble and comfortable to drive everyday.

So for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado Crew LT Trail Boss 4WD, thumbs up to off-road ability, great styling, and good handling. Thumbs down to the bland interior.

The truck averaged about 21 miles-per-gallon and the as-reviewed sticker is just under $56,000.