In this day of expanding electric cars and hybrids, the Charger Hellcat Widebody is a real throwback.

Under the high-domed hood is a supercharged, fire-breathing 707 horsepower V-8. It’s 6.2 liters of political incorrectness and it’s fantastic.

You’ll find nicer car interiors but the Hellcat has what’s important to an enthusiast driver. A thick-rimmed steering wheel, comfortable, supportive seats, and easy-to-use controls.

Punch-up the SRT pages on a huge display and you can adjust the car’s systems for street or race track driving. The only transmission available is an 8-speed automatic.

Back seat room is just adequate but the trunk is huge.

Big horsepower and rear-wheel drive mean lots of fun but you have to respect this machine and what it can do.

Handling is quite impressive so the Hellcat is not just for the drag strip.

So for the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, thumbs up to the amazing engine amazing brakes, and amazing speed. Thumbs down to poor gas mileage.

The car averaged about 15 miles-per-gallon and the as-reviewed sticker is under 83,000.