In a crowded field of small crossovers, the new Fiat 500X Sport emerges with something many of them are lacking — style.

The sport edition includes LED headlights, a redesigned front end and body, color side moldings, and this one has optional 19-inch wheels.

The nicest touches are inside with suede-like fabric inserts, red-stitching on the steering wheel, and embroidered logos on the extra-deep bucket seats.

This car has the $1,400 advanced driver assistance group that includes adaptive cruise, lane-keep assist, and cross traffic alert. The automatic is a nine-speed with standard all-wheel-drive.

While not as good as full-sized versions of Mopar’s Uconnect system, the touch-screen works well.

Row two has space for two people only.

Cargo space is where the fiat falls behind much of the competition. There’s just not much room even after folding row-two seat backs.

A 1.3 liter turbo-four with 177 horsepower provides decent acceleration. The small size makes maneuvering around town a snap.

So for the 2020 Fiat 500X Sport, thumbs up to italian style, standard all-wheel-drive, and comfortbale seats. Thumbs down to small cargo space and poor value.

The Fiat averaged bout 26 miles-per-gallon and the as-reviewed sticker is just under $36,000.