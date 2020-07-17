Competition in the small crossover hybrid category is heating up as Ford brings back the Escape hybrid. The last time Ford had a hybrid version of the popular Escape was 2012 and it didn’t look anything like this.

Styling for the new Escape — and in particular, this hybrid — is much improved over last year’s model.

Gone are the thick chrome crossbars that used to make up the escape grill. Now, the front end looks more like a Ford Mustang.

Under the hood is a 2.5 liter four coupled with an electric motor to produce 200 horsepower. We averaged about 39 miles-per-gallon in a week-long review.

The interior is pretty basic but pretty roomy too. I especially liked the driver’s seat which was comfortable even after hours behind the wheel.

Auto braking, blind-spot detection, and lane-keep assist are all standard. The rotary selector transmission is a CVT and works smoothly.

It’s a bit slow to respond but the touch screen includes Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and Alexa integration.

Row two is roomy and comfortable; the hybrid battery pack hides under the track-mounted seats. Cargo space is very good for a compact crossover.

A light foot will keep the escape hybrid running on electric-only for miles. the ride is smooth and quiet.

So for the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid SE Sport all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up to improved styling, excellent gas mileage, and good cargo space.

Thumbs down to the slow to respond touch screen.

