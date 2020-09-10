The Expedition Max is the extra-long wheelbase version of Ford’s massive family SUV.

Not only is there lots of room for people, this top-of-the-line platinum version has the heavy duty package to allow towing up to 9,300 pounds.

Choosing the platinum version also gets you extra horsepower; 400 from the twin-turbo 3.5 liter V-6.

You expect luxury for this kind of money and the expedition delivers with lots of leather and comfort features.

Auto braking, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot detection are standard on all trims. The automatic is a 10-speed with a rotary gear selector. All-wheel-drive is optional.

Captain’s chairs in row two means this is a seven-passenger version. choose a bench seat for eight passengers. Even with row three in use, cargo space in the expedition max is truly exceptional. You can easily fold rows two or three with rear push-button controls.

There’s even quite a bit of storage under floor.

Unfortunately, this massive vehicle drives just as big as it is. It’s cumbersome to park but the 360 degree cameras help.

So for the 2020 Ford Expedition Max platinum four-wheel-drive, thumbs up to the roomy comfort, extra cargo space, and extra towing ability. Thumbs down to the cumbersome handling.

The car averaged about 19 miles-per-gallon and the as-reviewed sticker is $84,000.