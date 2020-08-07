2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Tremor

The dictionary defines a tremor as a small earthquake but there’s nothing small about the new Ford F-350 super duty with the tremor off-road package.

This beast can tow more than 10-tons on the job and then go play on the weekend crawling over rocks and blasting through mud.

It has special 35-inch tall tires and all sorts of rugged chassis improvements to handle the rigors of roadless terrain. A 7.3 liter V-8 makes it go, although a diesel is available.

The F-350 Super Duty Tremor is the tallest vehicle that has been reviewed at abc27, standing at about six-feet-nine-inches tall.

The lariat ultimate package means lots of luxury while blasting over hill and dale. Since this could be a contractor’s office during the week, it’s surprising the drivers’ seat isn’t more comfortable.

A 10-speed automatic transmission always serves up the right gear at the right time. There’s a rock-crawl mode on the four-wheel drive control.

Since this is a crew cab, the crew has plenty of room in row-two.

The spray-in bed liner is a must-have option to keep a load from sliding around and $700 loading ramps that stow on the side of the bed certainly come in handy.

Making a 7,000-pound vehicle quick is tough, but with 430 horsepower — it’s no slouch. However, only people whose job requires it will want this as a daily driver.

So for the 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat Crew Cab Tremor, thumbs up to amazing towing ability, impressive off-road equipment, and a spacious cabin. Thumbs down to the uncomfortable driver’s seat and poor gas mileage.

The car averaged about 10 miles-per-gallon and the as-reviewed sticker is just over $70,000.