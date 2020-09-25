The Genesis G70 looks like a car that’s fun to drive, which it is. abc27’s review unit is the sport, a V-6 powered version with optional all-wheel-drive; there are five trim levels in all.

Standard high-performance brakes are useful because this is a fast car. The 3.3 liter twin-turbo V-6 with 365 horsepower is a real gem of an engine. The base power plant is a turbo-charged four.

Aluminum under-hood chassis bracing is a clue as to why handling is so good. Inside you’ll find very good fit and finish.

A full suite of electronic driving aids and a slick-shifting 8-speed automatic are standard. A six-speed manual is available.

The quilted seats are especially good. An interior shortcoming is the lexicon audio system that doesn’t sound very good.

This is a trim sedan and leg room in row two is tight and narrowly sculpted body work means the trunk is shallow.

Acceleration and handling are excellent. You’ll want to take the long way home.

So for the 2020 Genesis G70 all-wheel-drive 3.3t sport, thumbs up to fun to drive, good value, and nice styling. Thumbs down to the tight rear seat and weak audio system.

The car average around 20 miles-per-gallon and the as-reviewed sticker is over $53,000.