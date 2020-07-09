It looks pretty much like any other Honda CR-V but the logos tell you this one is different. It’s surprising Honda never did a hybrid version of the CR-V until now.

abc27 reviewed the touring model, tops of four trims — in sonic gray.

All-wheel-drive is standard. Other CR-Vs are turbo-charged, but the hybrid is not. It’s a two-liter four coupled with two electric motors. Total horsepower is 212, making it quicker than non-hybrid models.

CR-V interiors have always been pretty basic, but this one has more of an upscale feel and look.

Since it’s a hybrid, the main gauge cluster helps keep track of driving efficiency. Auto emergency braking, lane assist, and adaptive cruise all are standard. Push buttons control a continuously variable transmission that’s coupled to an electronic clutch.

The weak interior link is the infotainment system and related voice commands — outdated and not very user friendly.

Row two is roomy and comfortable. Added sound deadening material and electronic noise cancellation make this the quietest CR-V ever.

So for the 2020 Honda CR-V hybrid touring, I say thumbs up to increased gas mileage, an improved interior, and a quiet ride. Thumbs down to the dated infotainment system.

I averaged about 37 miles-per-gallon in the CR-V hybrid. The as-reviewed sticker is just under $34,000.