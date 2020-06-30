It’s been a while since I’ve driven a car that turned as many heads as the new Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Some of the aerodynamic styling looks better than the conventional gasoline version, especially the rear duck tail spoiler. A chrome strip running the length of the car actually lights up on the hood. I’ve never seen that before. Low rolling resistance tires and aero style wheels are unique to the hybrid.

This limited model comes with a full solar panel roof. So it means no sunroof. However all these solar cells, according to Hyundai, add about two miles per day of pure electric travel.

A 2-liter gasoline engine, coupled with the electric motor produces 192 horsepower. We averaged an impressive 51 miles-per-gallon.

This limited version is loaded with tech and luxury features. The dash layout is impressive with a wide format video screen and many electronic driver aids. The six-speed automatic is a push button. Tough day at work? Relax to the sounds of the ocean or a crackling fire on the way home. A weak point is the sound system. It may say Bose but the sound is poor.

Row two passenger room is very good, as is cargo space, among tops in class.

Handling is definitely not sporty but I found it to be reassuring, even if there are more sure-footed hybrids on the market.

So for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata hybrid limited, I say thumbs up to impressive mileage, great styling, and excellent value. Thumbs down, to the weak sound system.