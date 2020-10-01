Anytime a car has a wheelbase under 100 inches, that’s a mighty small machine.

The Venue is a sub-compact crossover; abc27’s review Venue is the SEL model, the most-equipped of three trim levels. Surprisingly, all-wheel-drive is not offered — only front-drive.

It’s billed as five-passenger, but only four adults will be comfortable.

The list of standard equipment is impressive for such a low-priced car: Lane keep assist, auto emergency braking, Apple Carplay, and Android Auto are standard on all trims. The automatic is a CVT a six-speed manual is available. Climate controls are easy to adjust at a glance and the video interface is nice sized and quick to respond.

Tall people up front will gobble up the legroom, but there are certainly tighter back seats. Cargo space is surprising, very usable but you’ll have to fold row two to make room for many loads.

A small car doesn’t need a ton of power and the venue sure does not have it. The 1.8 liter four has 121 horsepower.

It’s a great little runaround for neighborhood and city trips. On the highway, the short wheel base makes handling a bit nervous at speed.

So for the 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL, thumbs up to lots of standard equipment, good around town handling, and good value. Thumbs down to no available all-wheel-drive and room for only four.

The car averaged about 30 miles-per-gallon and the as-reviewed sticker is over $23,000.