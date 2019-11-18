With the dominance of crossovers and SUVs in the marketplace, Kia had a lot riding on the new Telluride. I’d say mission accomplished in a big way.

Our review Telluride is an SX, tops of four trim levels with all-wheel drive. Base models are front-drive.

One of the biggest styling trends these days are black wheels, and the Telluride has them. I must admit they look pretty good with that gray paint job.

Add the $2,000 Prestige package and there’s lots of luxury in addition to all that interior space. Napa leather-covered seats are heated and ventilated both in front and row two.

Driver aids like auto emergency braking and lane-keeping assist are standard on all trim levels. In addition to blind-spot detection, cameras give the driver a view of the adjacent lane when turn signals are activated.

Optional all-wheel-drive includes several drive modes and lockable differentials for deep snow or mud. The automatic is an 8-speed.

With captain’s chairs, the Telluride is seven-passenger. With a row two bench seat, it’s eight. USB outlets and bag hooks are built into seatbacks.

To access row three, just push a button. Even with row three in use, cargo space is good.

Only one engine is offered: a 3.8 liter V6 with 291 horsepower. With good acceleration and a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, even fully loaded it’s an able performer.

So for the 2020 Kia Telluride SX, I say thumbs up to the roomy interior, lots of standard features, and great value. Thumbs go down to no optional engine choice.

I averaged about 21 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is just under $47,000.