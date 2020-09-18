You have to allow for extra time when heading out in the Lexus LC 500 because everyone wants to talk about that beautiful yellow bullet you just pulled up in.

It is one of the most striking cars on the road today, especially with the performance package and optional 21-inch forged wheels.

With a five-liter V-8 cranking out 471 horsepower and rear-wheel drive, it has the performance cred to back up those looks.

There’s an interesting bit of tech on these cars to help protect pedestrians. At all four corners of the hood are these small explosive charges. If sensors up front know a pedestrian’s been hit, the charges go off, raise the hood up, and provide a bit of a cushion to protect that person.

Inside is just as striking as the outside with a sweeping dashboard and high center console. A ten-speed automatic with three drive modes is perfectly matched to the coupe’s V-8 power.

The form-fitting sport seats may be too firm for some people. Too bad the clumsy touch-pad interface found in other Lexus cars is here too.

Trunk space is pretty tight but manageable for most daily use.

While more of a grand-tourer than sports car, the Lexus LC 500 is quite nimble and it’s fast. Really fast!

So for the 2020 Lexus LC 500 coupe, thumbs up to glorious V-8 power, beautiful styling, and a gorgeous interior. Thumbs down to the clumsy media interface.

The coupe averaged about 20 miles-per-gallon and the as-reviewed sticker is over $106,000.