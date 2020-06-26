It still has a mug only a mama could love, but for 2020, the big news with the Lexus RX 350 are tech improvements, inside.

Our review car has the optional F-sport package for more of a performance look and optional all-wheel-drive.

Lexus interiors are always high quality and so is the RX. I think the red leather in this one really makes it pop.

The layout is not only stylish but functional, although voice commands are still a bit challenging. The smooth automatic is an eight-speed.

Row two is roomy and comfortable. A three-row seating model is available.

Not only is the cargo hold large, it’s very wide for easy loading and unloading.

There’s a small spot to hide things underfloor too.

The 3.5 liter V-6 provides 295 horsepower but, it sure likes to visit the gas pumps often.

Lexus tuned the suspension since last year’s model, but you never forget you’re tossing around more than two tons of vehicle.

So for the 2020 Lexus RX 350 all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up, to improved cabin tech, a luxurious interior, and nice cargo space.

Thumbs down, to polarizing styling, and poor gas mileage.

Dennis averaged about 20 miles-per-gallon in the Lexus.

The as-reviewed sticker price is over $50,000.