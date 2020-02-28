Slotted directly in-between the CX-3 and CX-5 size-wise, Mazda’s new CX-30 has a confusing name. It’s crystal clear, however, Mazda hit the target on this one, mainly because it’s so much fun to drive.

Our review is the CX-30 is the top trim premium with all-wheel-drive. Base cars are front-drive.

The interior looks like a car that costs more than it does and looks better than all other Mazda crossovers. There’s a sportscar feel that’s enhanced by simple, round, easy to read gauges.

Adaptive cruise control is standard, along with a lane-keeping assist. The automatic is a six-speed.

While upfront is a great place to be, row two is a bit snug for adults. Kids should do fine.

Premium trims get a power rear hatch. Even before folding row two seats, cargo space is quite good for a vehicle this size.

Only one engine is offered: a 2.5 liter four with 186 horsepower. That’s not a lot of power but the CX-30 handles so well you won’t mind being a few ponies short. It’s also a quiet cruiser.

So for the 2020 Mazda CX-30 premium all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up to great handling, an upscale interior, and quiet ride.

Thumbs down to the snug row two.

The pre-production car had no sticker but the price will be just under $30,000.