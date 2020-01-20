2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Longhorn 4×4 Crew Cab

It will cost you an extra $5,000 to have Longhorn logos on your new Ram 1500 pick-up, but it’s money well spent.

A 3-liter diesel V6, all-new for this year, has up to 260 horsepower, but more importantly, torque is increased. It’s the quietest diesel truck engine I’ve ever heard and mileage is outstanding. I averaged about 29 miles per gallon.

Multi-function tailgates are all the rage right now. For an extra $1,000, Ram’s version will swing down like a traditional tailgate or swing away from the 60/40 split. Exterior box storage compartments are a standalone $1,000 option.

The smell of leather greets you inside. The nicest of all truck interiors includes real wood trim and most every luxury touch you can think of. Electronic driver aids like lane assist and auto braking are included.

The 12-inch Uconnect screen is the best in the business, easy to use and very intuitive. A rotary selector for the 8-speed automatic frees up center console space for all kinds of compartments.

Choosing the crew cab configuration means lots of room for row 2 passengers and plenty of under seat storage, too.

With optional air suspension, it’s also very comfortable to drive and can tow up to 12,560 pounds.

So, for the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Longhorn Crew Cab 4×4, I say thumbs up to excellent towing power, luxurious comfort, and tons of utility; thumbs down to the high price. The as-reviewed price is a little over $66,000.