Twenty-six years ago, Subaru introduced the Outback station wagon. For 2020, the Outback is all new.

While it’s true the new Outback has more cargo space than last year, it’s still smaller than most crossovers and SUVs, and that appeals to many buyers.

Our review Outback is the loaded Touring XT, one of a whopping seven trim levels.

All Outbacks are all-wheel drive. Standard on the Touring is a roof rack with clever, built-in crossbars that unfold when you need them.

You expect the top trim to have lots of extras, and it does. There are all sorts of electronic driver aids — some useful, some annoying. Adaptive cruise is standard on all trims. The automatic is continuously variable. An all-new video interface is bigger and easier to use than the old one.

Seats in the Touring are excellent. There’s lots of room in row two, and there’s more room for your stuff this year, mainly by increasing the width of the cargo hold.

The six-cylinder version of the Boxer engine is gone. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder gets a turbocharger in the Touring and 260 horsepower. Base engines have 182 horsepower. The turbo version is the one to get, with punchy acceleration and overall nice handling and performance.

So for the 2020 Subaru Outback Touring XT, I say thumbs up to the improved interior, more cargo space, and improved gas mileage. Thumbs go down to some annoying driver aids.

I averaged about 27 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $40,700.