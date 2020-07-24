The Subaru Outback is all-new for 2020 and there’s a new trendy version too. It was just a matter of time until Subaru produced a blacked-out version of the popular Outback.

The onyx edition looks great. The grill and wheels are black and so is almost all of the trim. It’s strange they left the side window surround trim in chrome. The onyx edition is one of seven outback trims.

All-wheel-drive is standard on all of them. Standard is the roof rack with cleve and built-in crossbars that unfold. With just a few exceptions, the onyx interior is the same as other outbacks.

There are all sorts of electronic driver aids, some useful, some annoying. Adaptive cruise is standard on all trims. The automatic is continuously variable.

An all-new video interface is bigger and easier to use than the old one.

While the driver’s seat in the outback touring edition is nice, this one is too soft and non-supportive.

There’s lots of room in row two. There’s more cargo room than in the old outback, and lots of grocery bag hooks too.

The six-cylinder engine is gone. This 2.4 four-cylinder gets a turbo- charger in the onyx and 260 horsepower. There’s good acceleration and overall nice handling and performance.

So for the 2020 Subaru Outback onyx edition XT, I say thumbs up to nice styling, more cargo space, and improved gas mileage. Thumbs down to the non-supportive driver’s seat.

The car averaged about 27 miles-per-gallon and the retail sticker on this model is just under $38,000.