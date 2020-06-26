This curvy sports coupe may have Toyota badges, but it’s actually built by BMW in Austria.

The deal Toyota made with BMW is Toyota sells this coupe called the Supra while BMW sells a convertible version the BMW Z4.

Both cars look very different but share most mechanical parts.

Yes tall people will whack their head on that low roofline getting in but it sure looks cool.

The cars are similar inside too. The leather even smells like a BMW.

While Toyota designed its own main gauge cluster and other items. The center stack controls, shifter, and rotary control knob are all BMW. The 8-speed automatic works very well but no manual shift is available. Put it in sport mode to really start the giggles.

Yeah cargo space is tight but that’s expected in a sports car.

Under all that plastic is a BMW in-line six cylinder engine with a turbocharger. Toyota says it’s 335 horsepower but it sure feels like a lot more.

The Supra is very fast and handles like a dream. A proper sports car for sure, even with the unusual genealogy.

So for the 2020 Toyota supra 3.0 premium, I say thumbs up, to great power, great handling and great looks. Thumbs down, to the low roofline and no available manual shift.



Dennis averaged about 25 miles-per-gallon in the Supra. The as-reviewed sticker, $56,195.