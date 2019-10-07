Years ago, it was station wagons, not SUVs, that were common on America’s highways. Now, Volvo has combined a wagon and an SUV. It’s a recipe that other carmakers have used, too: take a medium-sized wagon, raise the ride height, and add some lower body trim to give it a rugged off-road look.

The new Volvo V60 T5 all-wheel-drive Cross Country is a lot like the brand’s V90 Cross Country, just smaller. It’s a more maneuverable package that’s just as handsome as its big brother.

I think the real style in any Volvo is inside, with excellent fit and finish and Scandanavian design. Driver aids include automatic emergency braking, lane assist, and radar cruise control. The automatic is an eight-speed and includes drive modes. While the verticle touchscreen is improved, it’s still confusing and tough to use when driving because of the small icons.

Row two has enough room for three adults. Cargo space is also good, and handy touches like elastic sidebands and a pop-up grocery bag holder make the most of that space.

Only one engine is offered in the V60 cross country; it’s a turbo-charged two-liter four with 250 horsepower. A hybrid version is available in Europe. The big advantage over an SUV is the better overall performance, and the Volvo definitely has that.

So, for the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up to handling, style and utility. Thumbs are down for the clumsy touchscreen.

I averaged about 23 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is $56,990.