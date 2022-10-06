(WHTM) — It might be small, but the Lincoln Corsair is all about luxury. Lincoln used to make some famous luxury cars but now all it makes are SUVs.

If your idea of a luxury vehicle is a soft ride and comfort, here it is. The review Corsair is a top-trim reserve model with the sport package, which includes 20-inch wheels, all-wheel-drive, and a host of other premium features.

The Lincoln Corsair is also a safe SUV with excellent crash test scores. The Reserve model also gets the most luxurious trim.

Otherwise, the Corsair is all pretty routine and logical. The video screen is smaller than some competitors and the smooth eight-speed automatic is controlled by dash-mounted push buttons.

There’s also plenty of storage space in the Corsair. There’s plenty of room in the second row, even for three adults on shorter trips.

The Reserve model also has a hands-free power hatch, and the cargo hold is narrow but deep. For a compact crossover, the space in the back is good.

The 2.3-liter turbo-four-cylinder makes 295 horsepower for good performance. Acceleration is good, but the handling is on the mushy side. The ride is very quiet.

So for the 2022 Lincoln Corsair 2.3 All-wheel-drive Reserve, thumbs up for the excellent front seats, comfort, and generous cargo space; Thumbs down to the bland driving experience.

The Corsair averaged about 25 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $58,505.