Cool Car: 2021 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid

It look like any other three-series BMW until a driver notices the small letter “e” after 330 on the trunk lid.

Then there’s an extra fuel door on the driver’s side fender, but it’s amps that flow in there, not gallons.

Fully charged, the EPA says it can travel about 23 miles on electricity only.

The 330e under review by abc27’s Dennis Buterbaugh has optional dynamic handling, which includes M-sport brakes, adaptive suspension and sport steering.



All-wheel-drive is available, but abc27’s review car had rear-drive with Pirelli snow tires and did just fine right after an ice storm.

The $2,600 executive package means lots of extras, like a virtual dash with navigation, heas-up display and Apple car play.

The automatic is an 8-speed and there are four drive modes.

A front compartment hides cupholders and power points.

Wireless phone charging is here, too, but surprisingly, it’s a $500 option.

Leather seats are also a $1,400 option.

Row two has plenty of room for adults. The trunk loses about four cubic feet of cargo space in the hybrid version.

A turbo-charged two-liter four, coupled with the electric motor, puts out a combined 288-horsepower.



The instant torque of an electric motor gives the 330e excellent power for around-town driving. Handing is very good, as well.

So for the 2021 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid, Buterbaugh says thumbs up to excellent mileage, good power and comfort.

Thumbs down to pricey options.

Buterbaugh averaged about 30-miles-per-gallon in the BMW. The as-reviewed sticker had it just under $50,000.