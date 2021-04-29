Cool Car: 2021 Cadillac Escalade

It used to be the Cadillac Escalade was just a dressed-up version of the Chevy Suburban, but no more.

The all-new Escalade oozes luxury, especially in this top-of-the-line platinum trim. It includes a special grille, 22-inch wheels and four-wheel drive.

This is the standard wheelbase. A long wheelbase version is available.

Inside has the biggest changes. This is no dressed-up Chevy.

The Escalade exclusive dashboard includes a 38-inch wide OLED touch screen flowing seamlessly from driving instruments to infotainment system. I’ve never seen anything like it in any car.

Polished wood inlays on dash, doors and even the steering wheel, are beautiful.

The sound system from AKG has 36 speakers, including inside the front seat headrests.

A console cooler to chill drinks and sandwiches is an extra seven hundred dollars.

The automatic is a silky shifting 10-speed.

Even though this is the standard wheelbase, there’s plenty of room in row-two captain’s chairs.

The standard entertainment system includes extra-wide screens.

Accessing row three seats is easy.

Even with row three in use, cargo space is good. Choose the long-wheelbase version if you need more room.

With a 420 horsepower V-8, the Escalade is surprisingly quick despite its size. A diesel six is available.

A new independent rear suspension system improves handling. It’s an air-ride system, front and back.

So for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade four-wheel-drive platinum, I say thumbs up, to a vastly improved interior, lots of passenger room, and improved handling.

Thumbs down, to poor gas mileage and hefty price tag.

Dennis averaged about 16 miles-per-gallon in the Cadillac. The as-reviewed sticker, 109,500 dollars.