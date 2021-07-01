Cool Car: 2021 Chevy Tahoe

(WHTM) — The all-new 2021 Chevy Tahoe Wheelbase is stretched by almost five inches. The review Tahoe has an optional all-wheel drive and the $4,400 premier package.

The most interesting option is a three-liter in-line turbo-diesel six. We average an impressive 24 miles per gallon. The diesel is a thousand-dollar option instead of the gasoline V8.

A stretched wheelbase means more room inside and the all-new interior is impressive. The video interface is excellent with wireless car play and android auto in the optional navigation package and the overall layout is user-friendly.

Push and pull buttons connect to a smooth ten-speed automatic.

Bucket seats in row two make for easy access to row three and there is excellent connectivity. The longer wheelbase also means cargo space is increased by about ten cubic feet. Plus, the folding seats is push-button easy.

The diesel Tahoe is slower than the gasoline version but increased mileage is a decent trade-off.

So for the 2021 Chevy Tahoe 4WD Premier Duramax Diesel, I say thumbs up to more people room, more cargo room and excellent fuel mileage. However, thumbs down to the high price.

The as-reviewed sticker on the diesel Tahoe is $75,165.