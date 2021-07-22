Cool Car: 2021 Dodge Charger

Dodge made quite a splash a couple of years ago with the Charger Hellcat, a sedan with more than 700 horsepower. The name comes from the howl of the supercharged engine.

Now there’s the ultimate Hellcat called the Redeye, with even more power. On a race track, it can do more than 200 miles an hour.

A regular Dodge Charger Hellcat has 707 horsepower from its big V8. The way the Redeye gets 797 horsepower is with a bigger supercharger. It forces more air into the engine for more power.

You’ll find much nicer car interiors, but this redeye has what’s important to an enthusiast driver. Things like a suede-covered steering wheel thanks to the $1,000 Alcantara package, carbon fiber trim, and an easy-to-use touch screen.

The only transmission is an eight-speed automatic. Punch up SRT pages and you can monitor or adjust systems for street or race track driving.

Seats are large and comfortable. Back seat legroom is just as adequate with tall people upfront. The trunk is huge.

Big horsepower and rear-wheel drive means lots of fun, but you have to respect this machine and what it can do. Handling is quite impressive, so the Hellcat Redeye is not just for the drag strip.

So for the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, thumbs up to the amazing engine, amazing brakes, and amazing speed. Thumbs down to poor gas mileage and high price.

The Hellcat Redeye averaged 13 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price, just over $92,000.