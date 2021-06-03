Cool Car: 2021 Ford F-150 4×4 Supercrew Powerboost

It doesn’t say hybrid on it anywhere, but Ford’s new version of the F-150 pickup is just that, a full hybrid. They call it Powerboost and it’s a great idea.

A hybrid battery pack and electric motor are coupled with Ford’s Eco-boost twin-turbo 3.5 liter V6. Combined horsepower is 430 while still averaging 25 miles per gallon.

The bed in this truck is almost like a portable workshop. Especially because of a $750 option called Pro Power On-Board. It gives you 110-volt outlets and even a 240-volt outlet for heavy-duty saws.

And then there’s the tailgate itself. It’s pre-marked with centimeters and inches. There are places to put clamps and there’s even a place to put your pen.

The XLT trim provides a very comfortable interior while still being durable for everyday work use. Check this out for an extra $165 the shifter for the 10-speed automatic folds out of the way. The console top then becomes an interior work surface. You have to get the Supercrew cab with the hybrid but just look at all of this room. Under-seat, lockable storage is an extra $250.

The added torque from an electric motor is perfect for a truck and it helps with towing up to 12,400 pounds. So for the 2021 Ford F-150 4×4 Supercrew Powerboost, its thumbs up to excellent power, excellent gas mileage and handy bed-mounted electric outlets. Thumbs down to the steep price tag.

Dennis averaged about 25 miles per gallon in the Ford. The as-reviewed sticker price just over $65,000