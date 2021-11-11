Cool Car: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

It’s not the pickup for everyone, but if ultimate off-road performance is your thing, the Ford Raptor has it.

The new Ford Raptor 4×4 is a great-looking machine. Costing almost $80,000, you may wonder, “Where does all the money go?” Most of it goes to off-road equipment like special FOX racing shocks, forged aluminum suspension components, and huge wheels and tires.

The rear suspension design is all-new, swapping coil springs for the old leafs. Keeping the engine compartment cool is a new vented hood. The engine costs a pretty penny, too: a 3.5-liter twin turbo V6 pumping out 450 horsepower.

This truck can drive off-road at triple-digit speeds. With more than a foot of ground clearance and four-wheel drive, you can go almost anywhere.

Inside, it’s a typical Ford F-150 with big comfortable seats. The main dash cluster is digital. The wide touch screen is easy to use. The automatic is a ten-speed. Overhead, a bank of switches is ready for adding extra off-road lighting.

Currently, only the longer SuperCrew version is available, with plenty of room for people and cargo.

And now in the Raptor, just like in the regular F-150, you can get the Pro Power On Board option. It provides two kilowatts of power and a bunch of outlets, which can come in handy when you’re out on the trail.

The new Raptor is fast and fun to drive even if you never travel off-road. So for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor 4×4 SuperCrew, I say thumbs up for great power, improved off-road ability, and great fun, and thumbs down to poor gas mileage (I averaged about 15 miles per gallon) and a hefty price tag.