Cool Car: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford really wants to make a splash with its first all-electric car so it used the most famous model name.

The Mustang Mach-E is an electric crossover that bears some resemblance to the original Mustang. Most people seem to like the styling. It’s interesting that this is the Mustang Mach-E but you don’t see the Mustang name on the outside of the car anywhere. You have the galloping horses in the front and back.

Our review car is the premium trim with optional all-wheel drive and an extended battery which the EPA says puts the range at 270 miles. It can fully charge overnight on 240 volts. An app lets you keep tabs on charging and can operate several other functions from anywhere.

With no bulky gasoline engine upfront, there’s room for cargo. The dividers are removable and a drain hole means you can fill it with ice and use it as a cooler. In the rear is a traditional crossover cargo hold with excellent space.

The cabin features clever design without being overly gimmicky. A full suite of electronic driving aids is standard. A massive center touch screen is used for most functions. Some of the icons are pretty small to use while driving. A cool feature is the volume knob that’s mounted right on the screen.

I found the front seats to be too flat and lacking support. Passenger room in row two is very good. The Mach-E is plenty fast. In this configuration, it puts out 346 horsepower.

So for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E premium all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs-up to good performance, excellent cargo space, and good range. Thumbs down to the flat front seats. The as-reviewed sticker price is just over $56,000.