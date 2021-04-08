Cool Car: 2021 Genesis G80

Genesis, the luxury division of Hyundai, has always been an underdog in the car world.

On Thursday’s Cool Car Auto Review, abc27’s Dennis Buterbaugh says with their new sedan, Genesis has arrived.

Buterbaugh says the grill could be a little smaller, but overall the new Genesis G80 is a real looker, and in many ways, has better styling than some traditional luxury brands.

The review car is the V6 model in top-trim prestige. IT also has optional all-wheel-drive.

The paint finish is simply dazzling.

The most impressive area is the interior. German luxury brands and Lexus have nothing on the fit and finish seen here.

Attention to detail is everywhere.

Virtual gauges have a realistic 3-D effect. The center video display is 14-and-a-half inches wide. Matte finish ash wood inlays are gorgeous and the eight-speed automatic is controlled by one of two rotary console knobs.

The front aluminum ring is for maneuvering around video display functions. Buterbaugh says it’s the week link in an otherwise excellent interior.

Seats are terrific and include extendable bottom cushions and massage up front.

With a wheelbase of more than 118 inches, passengers in row two have plenty of room. The folding center armrest has climate controls, storage and cupholders. The nicely finished trunk is huge and includes a pass-through, as well.

Base G80’s have a turbo-four, but this prestige review model has a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo with 375 horsepower — which means plenty of acceleration. Even in sports mode, handling leans more toward comfort than performance. The cabin is very quiet.

So for the 2021 Genesis G80 3.5T Prestige all-wheel-drive, Buterbaugh says “thumbs up” to handsome styling, remarkable interior quality and good performance.

Thumbs down, to the awkward rotary video interface.

Buterbaugh averaged about 23-miles-per-gallon in the Genesis. The as-reviewed sticker is just over $69,000.