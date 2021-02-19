Cool Car: 2021 GMC Yukon AT4

Even though the new GMC Yukon still shares many parts with its sister Chevy Tahoe, the two SUVs now look more different than ever before.

Thursday’s Cool Car review of the GMC Yukon is the AT4 Premium Plus version, an extra $9,000 with equipment to help it go off-road and many other upgrades.

The front end is angled for approaching steep trails and includes tow hooks and a skid plate. An air-adjustable suspension provides more ground clearance.



The same AT4 premium-plus package loads the interior with extra tech features. Included in the added bonuses are a heads-up display, trailering equipment, an extra-large display with navigation, a wireless carplay and Android auto.

The transmission is a push-button 10-speed with automatic all-wheel-drive. There’s a lot of comfort and storage space, as well.

The Yukon’s wheelbase has been stretched five inches, so there’s more room in row two. Optional heated captain’s chairs provide easy access to row three.

An even longer Yukon XL version is available, but cargo space here is already very good — even with row three in use.

A 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower provides plenty of punch. A bigger V8 and a diesel are available in other models. The new independent rear suspension improves handling.

So for the 2021 Yukon four-wheel-drive AT4, abc27’s Dennis Buterbaugh says thumbs up to more people room, more cargo space and off-road ability. Thumbs down to the high price tag.