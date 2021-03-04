Cool Car: 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy AWD

When the Palisade was introduced by Hyundai in 2020, many were impressed. Now a fourth trim level has been added, Calligraphy, and it’s loaded with luxury.

The Calligraphy has a unique grill, although abc27 News’ Dennis Buterbaugh still can’t call the front end handsome. Styling of the special wheels is just as confusing as the nose.



The base Palisade interior is quite nice, but this one is really special.

Quilted leather covers the doors and adorns the comfortable front buckets.

Driver aids like auto emergency breaking, lane assist and rear cross traffic alert are standard. The smooth eight-speed automatic has push botton controls.

There are five drive modes and lockable differentials for deep snow or mud.

Row two has lots of room in every direction and the seats in back there are heated and ventilated, too — just like those in front.

Even with the power-row three in use, cargo space is good.

Smaller items can be placed in a generous compartment under floor.

Both rows two and three can be controlled with rear push buttons.

The 3.8-liter V6 has 291-horsepower for good acceleration and a towing capacity of 5000 pounds.

So for the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy all-wheel-drive, Buterbaugh says “thumbs up” to the room interior, lots of luxury features and excellent value.

Thumbs down to busy front-end styling.