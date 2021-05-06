Cool Car: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

For smaller families, mid-size crossovers make more sense than big SUVs. Hyundai has updated its midsize and abc27 Automotive Reporter Dennis Buterbaugh checked it out.

The new Hyundai Santa Fee greets motorists with an updated face, but a new heart is what really makes this machine better.

The reviewed Santa Fe is the top-of-the-line Calligraphy, one of four trims. All-wheel-drive is standard on this trim, but base cars are front-drive.

Here’s that new heart. a 2.5-liter turbo-four, with 277-horsepower. That’s up 42-horsepower from last year. Base Santa Fe’s have a non-turbo four.

The Santa Fe interior has always been nice, but this Calligraphy model includes some real luxury touches.

Seats are covered in Napa leather.

Overall, it appears to be a much more expensive vehicle. The video interface is nice and wide and it works in conjunction with buttons. The transmission is an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The power hatch is standard and cargo space is quite good.

Hyundai joins the ranks of carmakers eliminating spare tires in favor of underfloor storage space. There’s quite a bit in the Santa Fe.

The added horsepower makes the Santa Fe much more pleasant to drive. It’s actually fun.

So for the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy 2.5-turbo all-wheel-drive, Buterbaugh says “thumbs up” to better performance, good value and a luxurious interior.

“Thumbs down,” to tight row two headroom.

Buterbaugh averaged about 20 miles-per-gallon in the Hyundai Santa Fe. The as-reviewed sticker was just under $44,000.