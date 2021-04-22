Cool Car: 2021 Jeep Gladiator

When Jeep introduced the Gladiator pickup last year, it greatly expanded its market. This year, Jeep is offering an engine choice.

This is the dressy edition of the Jeep Gladiator Pickup, called the Overland.

The Gladiator has the off-road ability of a Jeep Wrangler with the added utility of a truck bed.



abc27’s review has so many options. It increases the price by more than a third compared to a base Overland.

“The big news for the Jeep Gladiator for ’21 is an available diesel engine. For an extra $4,000, this V-6 diesel has 260 horsepower and lots of torque. It’s a great match to this truck,” abc27 Automotive Reporter Dennis Buterbaugh said.



Amid the diesel engine clatter, drivers get lots of leather with the Overland package.

It feels like the windshield and dash are right in the driver’s lap — but overall it’s a comfortable cockpit. Four-wheel-drive controls are old school with a separate lever, just like in the Jeep Wrangler.

Off-road pages on the touch screen come in handy for serious off-road excursions.

Row two is roomy and everyone gets their own device charger. The $600 roll-up Tonneau cover provides all-weather cargo protection.

The diesel engine really gives the Gladiator extra punch and makes it more fun to drive than the gasoline engine, but towing capacity is only 6,500 pounds.

So for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4×4 Diesel, Buterbaugh says “thumbs up” to lots of utility, off-road ability and punchy diesel engine.

“Thumbs down” to the high price and limited towing ability.

Buterbaugh averaged about 26 miles-per-gallon in the Jeep. The as-reviewed sticker is just over $61,000.