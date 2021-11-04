Cool Car: 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

At first glance, you think it’s a Grand Cherokee, but the wheelbase is about seven inches longer on the new Grand Cherokee L. Even though it’s new, Jeep is calling it a 2021 model while the standard length Grand Cherokee is a 2022.

OUr review L is the Overland, the middle of five trims with standard four-wheel drive and an adjustable air suspension. The interior is more high-quality than previous Jeeps. The Overland includes a virtual dashboard. High-quality touch screen icons work well including climate controls. An 8-speed automatic has a rotary selector. My only complaint is the noisy air vents.

Off-road ability is like other Jeeps, with five drive modes. The air suspension can be adjusted on-demand. Mcintosh audio is amazing with 950 watts and 19 speakers. Jeep gives you a choice of two configurations in row two. You can choose a bench seat that makes it a seven-passenger vehicle or you can choose these which I prefer, captain’s chairs. It makes it easy to access row three which adults can fit in.

Cargo space with row three in use is adequate. Fold power row three and row two, cargo space is more than 84 cubic feet. Our review Jeep has an optional 5.7 liter V8 with 357 horsepower. A V6 is also available. With V8 power, the Grand Cherokee L can tow up to 6,200 pounds. The ride is quiet and comfortable.

So for the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, I say thumbs up to the roomy interior, generous cargo space, and off-road ability. Thumbs down to noisy air vents. The Grand Cherokee averaged about 22 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price, just over $68,000.