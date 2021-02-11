Cool Car: 2021 Kia K5

In the U.S., the Kia K5 was once known as the Optima sedan. Now, the name corresponds with the same same as the rest of the world, the K5.

The K5 is all new for 2021, and the styling is excellent. The K5 reviewed by abc27 News’ Dennis Buterbaugh has the GT-line appearance package and optional all-wheel-drive.

For an extra $800 this special edition K5 also gets a red vinyl interior and more tech features.

Included are smart cruise control, highway driving assist and navigation with an extra-wide touch screen. All K5’s have an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Buterbaugh likes how controls for the heated steering wheel and seats are integrated along with wireless phone charging.

There are five drive modes. Overall, an impressive interior with sounds of nature for relaxation.

Row two is roomy and well-appointed.

“When you first see the K5 with the sloping roof, you’d probably think this has to be a hatchback, right? Well it’s not,” Buterbaugh said.

The 2021 K5 has a conventional trunk and the small opening might make it tough with those really big suitcases.

Most K5 trims get this 180 horsepower 1.6 Liter turbo-four. A top-of-the-line model has a 290 horsepower.

Even with the less powerful engine, performance is adequate, handling is good and the cabin is quiet.



So for the 2021 Kia K5 GT-line, all-wheel-drive, Buterbaugh says thumbs up to distinctive styling, an excellent interior and very good value.

Thumbs down to the small trunk opening.

Buterbaugh averaged about 30-miles-per-gallon in the Kia. The as-reviewed sticker, just over $31,000.