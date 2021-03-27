Cool Car: 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX

In a crowded field of smaller crossovers, the Kia Sorento has always tried to be different.

In this cool car review, Dennis Buterbaugh says the new Sorento finally stands out.

In the most competitive class of vehicles on the planet,.the all-new Kia Sorento pulls off a major accomplishment.

It looks great, has more room.and now comes in a hybrid.for excellent mileage.

Too bad the hybrid comes only with front wheel drive. All wheel drive is available on other Sorento models.

Interior room is increased but Kia reserves its top tech – like a larger touch screen – for upper trims.

More driver aids are now standard including auto braking with pedestrian detection and lane keeping assist. The automatic is an eight-speed dual clutch exclusive to the segment.

A big trend now to make cars look more luxurious is quilted leather. This Kia doesn’t have quilted leather seats but it has quilted metal trim. It’s different and I like it.

Another segment exclusive in row two are available captain’s chairs. While you lose room for one more passenger, accessing row three is a lot easier.

With row three in use, cargo space is tight but some crossovers in this class don’t even offer a third row.

A 1.6 liter four cylinder,coupled with an electric motor produces 227 horsepower and excellent gas mileage. We got about 37 miles-per-gallon.

I wouldn’t call the performance sporty but it’s sure sporty-looking. Handling is good.

So, for the 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid EX, I say thumbs up to improved styling, more interior room and excellent gas mileage.

Thumbs down to no available all-wheel-drive on the hybrid.

The sticker price is just over $38,000.